Official: the first Milan derby of the next season will be played in China

The first Milan derby of the next campaign will be played in China. Suning Group acquired Inter less than one year ago, whilst AC Milan are still in talks to sell a majority share in the club to a Chinese consortium. Today, however, it has been confirmed that the first direct meeting of the 2017/18 campaign between the two clubs will be played in China.



Although it will be friendly game, the next season’s meeting will be the first clash between Inter and AC Milan in China.



The game will be played on the 24th of July at Nanjing’s Olympic Sports Centre, the ‘home’ of Jiangsu Suning, and will be part of the International Championship Cup.

Inter legend Walter Zenga was in Shanghai today, when the decision has been announced. “I was at Inter when the club played its first game in China”, Zenga said.



“It was the 1978 and I was playing for the Primavera team. It was the last game of Mazzola and I travelled with the senior team because Bordon was playing the world cup in Argentina with Italy.”

