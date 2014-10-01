Le Paris Saint-Germain est heureux d’annoncer la prolongation du contrat de Thiago Silva jusqu’au 30 juin 2020 #ThiagoSilva2020 pic.twitter.com/HrGXTa0F3H — PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) December 22, 2016

The uncertainty surrounding the future of Brazilian defenderhas ended today with the announcement that he has renewed his contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2020.The club announced the news via it’s official Twitter account earlier with club President Nasser Al-Khelaifi stating that; “I am happy for the extension of Thiago. He’s an extraordinary captain for his ability and for his authority on the field. It’s a confirmation that will help us to grow. Since his arrival he has helped to re-write the history of the club of which there is much that must still be written".Steve Mitchell @barafundler