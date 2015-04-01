Christian Ansaldi is ready to start his new adventure with Torino. The Inter defender, who came last year from Genoa, talked to the current media, including our Pasquale Guarro, as he was leaving the Nerazzurri headquarters. "Europe? Hopefully, hopefully. Have I talked to Mihajlovic? No. I want to give the best for the team and for myself. If I wanted to stay here? I came for a goal, that has changed now... I was expecting more space? Yes, I was injured and I paid for it. Icardi? I didn’t hear from him, I did not talk to anyone. I have to sign it first, then I talk to everyone. This isan important year to play. The World Cup, it's my goal...I thank the Inter fans.”