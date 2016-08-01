Official - Torino striker Belotti suffers knee injury

Torino captain Andrea Belotti has suffered another injury setback according to a tweet sent out by the Serie A club via their official account.



According to the statement, the striker has suffered an injury to his right knee and over the next few days he will undergo more medical examinations over next few hours to assess how bad the injury is and how long he will be out of action.



The first reports coming from Italy talk of an injury to the cruciate ligament in his right knee which he sustained during training.



