Official: Tottenham, Chelsea target pens new Inter deal on the day of his 18th birthday

Inter striker Andrea Pinamonti is one of the most exciting prospects of Italian football and the interest of big clubs like Tottenham, Chelsea and Juventus come as no surprise. Spurs, Blues and bianconeri had been previously linked with a summer move for the exciting striker who turns 18 today.



The promising hit-man, however, has commit his future to Inter signing a contract extension until 2021.



The Serie A giants have confirmed through their official website that Pinamonti has extended his stay at the club for the next four years.



"It's a day I'll never forget - putting pen to paper on the contract I've been waiting so long for on my 18th birthday," Pinamonti told Inter’s official website.



"I'm an Inter fan so signing for this team is just amazing. I can say I'm an Inter player to all effects now and I say it with pride. I hope to help the team win lots of trophies and make this club one of the best in Europe again, which is where Inter should be."

