The news has been confirmed and the announcement has been made. Just when it seemed Chelsea were destined to land one of Conte’s ex players, Spurs have crept up and snatched the deal from the Blues. Fernando Llorente, ex Bilbao and Juve forward is a Tottenham player after securing a transfer from Swansea City, where the Spanish giant has spent the last seasons after one year back in La Liga with Sevilla. The World Cup and Euro Champion will immediately join his Spurs teammates, and undoubtedly will be happy to be back playing among Europe’s elite in the Champions League.

Who wants to see Llorente in a Spurs kit... #DeadlineDay #THFC pic.twitter.com/uiBS8WmW15 — Spurs Talk & Media (@SpursMediaNews) August 31, 2017