Official: Tottenham striker moves to Turkey
08 September at 14:05Tottenham have offloaded Vincent Janssen, who has joined Fenerbahce, the Turkish club has announced (via 101 Great Goals).
The Dutchman has struggled immensely since joining the Lilywhites last summer for €20 million, leaving fans disappointed at Harry Kane’s potential replacement.
The 23-year-old scored only 2 goals in 7 Premier League starts last season. He is set to arrive in Istanbul at 1230 local time.
The Dutch international had been left out of Coach Mauricio Pochettino’s Champions League squad a few days before along with Erik Lamela. The Argentine has, however, been out injured since last October.
Bizarrely, Pochettino had said that Janssen “had a future” at Spurs, as recently as Thursday!
"The next question is why he is not in Champions League squad," Poch added.
"That is about numbers. We only have 17 places. We are 19, so him and [Erik] Lamela we decided [to leave out].But in January we check again to see if we change the names in the squad. But, yes, he has a future like other players here”.
