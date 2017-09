Tottenham have offloaded Vincent Janssen, who has joined Fenerbahce, the Turkish club has announced (via 101 Great Goals). The Dutchman has struggled immensely since joining the Lilywhites last summer for €20 million, leaving fans disappointed at Harry Kane’s potential replacement.The 23-year-old scored only 2 goals in 7 Premier League starts last season. He is set to arrive in Istanbul at 1230 local time.The Dutch international had been left out of Coach Mauricio Pochettino’s Champions League squad a few days before along with Erik Lamela. The Argentine has, however, been out injured since last October.Bizarrely, Pochettino had said that Janssen “had a future” at Spurs, as recently as Thursday!"The next question is why he is not in Champions League squad," Poch added."That is about numbers. We only have 17 places. We are 19, so him and [Erik] Lamela we decided [to leave out].But in January we check again to see if we change the names in the squad. But, yes, he has a future like other players here”.