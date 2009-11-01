AC Milan kulübünün profesyonel futbolcusu Jose Sosa'nın kulübümüze transferi konusunda AC Milan ve futbolcu ile görüşmelere başlanmıştır. — Trabzonspor Kulübü (@Trabzonspor) September 8, 2017

Turkish giants Trabzonspor have announced that they have reached an agreement to sign AC Milan midfielder José Sosa.The Argentinean is set to make return to Turkey for € 5.5 million after a one-year spell at the San Siro.The former Besiktas star failed to impress with the rossoneri last term and is now set to make return to Turkey.Sosa, 32, will earn € 6 million-a-year for the next five years and he will also get a € 5 million bonus as soon as he signs with his new club.​Trabzonspor have announced their agreement with AC Milan through their official Twitter account.The Turkish transfer window closes tonight which means Sosa is going to move to Trabzonspor straight away.Sosa had joined AC Milan for € 7.5 million in summer 2016 but could only manage three assists in 19 appearances with the rossoneri.He was voted as the best player of the Turkish league back in 2015 and the former Napoli and Bayern Munich flop is now going to make return to one of his former leagues.