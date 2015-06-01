Official: transfer blow for Everton and AC Milan as Belgian starlet joins Monaco
25 May at 17:20Everton and AC Milan were among the clubs interested in signing Anderlecht starlet Youri Tielemans, one of the most promising prospects around Europe. Scorer of 18 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions so far this season, Tielemans has snubbed a move to England and Italy opting to join Monaco instead.
The Ligue1 champions have already announced the signing of the 20-year-old who will be one of the new stars of the French league next season.
The arrival of Tielemans in South France could be good news for Chelsea, Juventus and Manchester United given that the three European giants are interested in signing two Monaco midfielders, Fabinho (Juve and Man Utd) and Bakayoko (Man Utd and Chelsea).
Tielemans has signed a five-year deal with Monaco and has swapped Anderlecht with the Ligue1 giants for € 25 million.
Everton were not the only Premier League club to be interested in signing Tielemans as Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham were also linked with a summer move for the talented Belgian midfielder.
