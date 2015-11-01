Official: UEFA rejects AC Milan's voluntary proposal

In a decision that will surprise no one, UEFA has rejected AC Milan’s voluntary proposal to delay Financial Fair Play punishments against the team. After a litigious sale, and a summer spending spree of more than €200 million, AC Milan has found themselves in turmoil, on and off the pitch.



A November New York Times article unearthed a deep mystery behind new owner Yonghong Li, where he acquired his money from, and whether he is the actual owner of the club. It could all become moot, however, if they do not repay a bridge loan to the Eliott Fund by October 2019, as they would had over ownership to the American group.



Here’s the full release from UEFA, regarding their ruling:



The Investigatory Chamber of the independent UEFA Club Financial Control Body has reviewed the application for a voluntary agreement made by AC Milan as part of the Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.



After careful examination of all the documentation and explanations provided, the Chamber decided not to conclude a voluntary agreement with AC Milan.



In particular, the Chamber considered that, as of today, there are still uncertainties in relation to the refinancing of the loans to be paid back in October 2018 and the financial guarantees provided by the main shareholder.



AC Milan will continue to be subject to the ongoing monitoring process and the situation will be assessed again in the first months of 2018.

