The news of earlier today is officially confirmed. Inter and Valencia have reached an agreement for the transfer of Colombian defender Jeison Murillo. The details of the deal are unraveling as an initial loan deal on the basis of a total of 13 million EUR going to the Nerazzurri. Murillo is expected to join his teammates immediately, as they prepare for their upcoming La Liga match against Las Palmas. Inter meanwhile will perhaps look to immediately reinvest some of the funds raised by the Colombian’s exit.

