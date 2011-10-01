Breaking: Lazio complete purchase of ex Juve defender, immediately loan him to Verona

The return of Martin Caceres to Italy comes as a relief and a new stage in his career, as he hopes to revitalize himself after a lengthy achilles injury that kept him out of action for an extended time. The Uruguayan defender is welcomed today as a player for Hellas Verona coming to the club on loan from Lazio. He will be joining Felicioli on the list of incomers to the Serie A club. Caceres will immediately join his teammates in their preseason training as he fights for an important role with his new team.