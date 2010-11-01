Official: Walter Zenga appointed new manager of Crotone

Former Palermo and Sampdoria coach Walter Zenga has officially been unveiled as the new coach of Serie A side Crotone following the resignation of former manager Davide Nicola.



The Calabrese side released a statement to that affect on their homepage confirming that Benito Carbone will come on board as his assistant coach and that Zenga's contract stretches to the end of this season.



The legendary Inter goalkeeper Zenga, nicknamed Spiderman during his time between the sticks for the Italian national team and the Nerazzurri, now faces the difficult task of repeating last season's miracle when Crotone against all odds managed to stay up in the Serie A despite being in the relegation zone for most of the season.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)