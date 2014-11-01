Despite calls for him to return to the England fold, Everton striker Wayne Rooney has announced his retirement from international football. The 31-year-old, who has been in sparkling form for his new club this season, had been asked by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate to return for the upcoming matches against Malta and Slovakia but has turned down the request stating that he’s called time on his England career.



Rooney, who is his country’s all-time record goalscorer, issued a statement which read;

It was great Gareth Southgate called me this week to tell me he wanted me back in the England squad for the upcoming matches. I really appreciated that. However, having already thought long and hard, I told Gareth that I had now decided to retire for good from international football.



It is a really tough decision and one I have discussed with my family, my manager at Everton and those closest to me. Playing for England has always been special to me. Every time I was selected as a player or captain was a real privilege and I thank everyone who helped me. But I believe now is the time to bow out.

Leaving Manchester United was a tough call but I know I made the right decision in coming home to Everton. Now I want to focus all my energies on helping them be successful. I will always remain a passionate England fan. One of my very few regrets is not to have been part of a successful England tournament side. Hopefully the exciting players Gareth is bringing through can take that ambition further and I hope everyone will get behind the team.

One day the dream will come true and I look forward to being there as a fan - or in any capacity