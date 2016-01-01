Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta has joined West Ham in a free transfer, the Hammers have confirmed through their social media accounts and their official website. Zabaleta’s contract with Manchester City expires at the end of June but the Argentinean has already reached an agreement with the Premier League side so much so he has already been announced as a new West Ham player. Zabaleta had also been linked with a move to AS Roma in the past. The 32-year-old is the first summer signing of West Ham.