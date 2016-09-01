Official: Zaza is a new Valencia player

Zaza is now a new Valencia player as his move has become official. The player underwent his medicals and signed his contract earlier today as the deal is now closed. He will be presented to the press tomorrow.



ZAZA'S FIRST VALENCIA WORDS - Simone Zaza had this to say as he became a Valencia player earlier today : "I am very happy, I am here because I like this team's fans. I came to see the stadium and it really is a great team who have great supporters too. It is not an easy moment but Valencia have some great players and I hope I will be able to help them. I also experienced a difficult moment personally speaking and this is why I want to prove my worth. It is always the team that comes first, if the team does well then everyone is happy. That's the important thing".



Zaza arrives to Valencia from West Ham via Juventus.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)