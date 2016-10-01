Former West Ham flop Simone Zaza has officially joined Valencia.

The Italian was officially unveiled to the press today, as part of a deal which will keep him in Spain for six months, but will become permanent if he plays more than 10 times for Los Che.

The 25-year-old had some interesting things to say about his time in London.

“The fault is more mine, I wasn't in the right mental disposition,”

“Why Valencia? I know the club is going through a very difficult time but we have strong players, we'll get back on our feet”.

There was a parting shot to the Hammers, however, with Zaza hinting that players are more appreciated by the fanbase in the Mediterranean.

“I like the city and the fans have made a great impression, it's like Italy, I need to feel appreciated”.

“I want to be loved here, not stay six months".

He also had a fascinating development to inform fans about:

“I'm here because this club wanted me more than everyone, nut just because of Prandelli.

“The day after he resigned, they called me and told me they still wanted me”.