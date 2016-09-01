Ogbonna: ‘Spurs can beat Juve, Conte not surprising. Guardiola...’

West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna has talked to Il Corriere della Sera about the Serie A and Premier League campaign: “As a person, my move to England has changed me so much. When I was in Italy I was more confortable, but living abroad has strengthen me.”



“I’ve never regretted to have left Serie A. I miss [his hometown] Cassino but I don’t miss Italian football. VAR may be not so good for defenders. In terms of defending there is lot of difference between England and Italy. Here in the Premier League there are some amazing strikers like Lukaku, Martial, Aguero, Giroud, the list is pretty long.”



“Conte? He did not surprised me, he is a revolutionary, Guardiola’s Man City is really strong, it’s difficult to play against them, they will win the Premier League if they’ll keep this path. The Champions is more difficult, English football is very challenging. Juventus are the favourites against Spurs but Tottenham can still win. They never give up and do not have huge weak points.”



“My hear is for AC Milan. Bonucci? It’s not only his fault if AC Milan are in a bad position in the table. Juventus are so used to win and they can handle the pressure like no other team.”

