Manchester United had been heavily linked withwho joined Real Madrid in summer 2013. That same year, the Red Devils sent their scouts to watch the Spaniard but they eventually decided to reject the chance to sign him.about Isco and the reason why the Premier League giants refused to sign the talented attacking midfielder has now emerged.Although Manchester United scout confirmed Isco’s technical qualities, they also added in one of their reports that “he was not quick enough and his head too big compared to the rest of his body.”​Isco took the best revenge ever earlier last week-end when he netted one of Real Madrid’s goals which allowed the Champions League winners to seal a crucial 2-1 win against Manchester United in the European supercup final.​Isco, 25, moved to Real Madrid for € 30 million in summer 2013 and his current deal with the Merengues expires in 10 months.