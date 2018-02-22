Oliver: ‘How I reacted after Buffon claims’

English referee Michael Oliver has spoken out on how he reacted after Gigi Buffuon’s claims in the post-match of Real Madrid-Juventus.



“I lived some strange days but I am happy for the support I received. Everybody is close to me and that means a lot for me. Somebody stopped me on the road, others called me. It was moving, I received many calls from football personalities as well.”



Michael Oliver was appointed to referee the FA Cup final between Manchester United and Chelsea: “I am proud of that, I was dreaming of reaching this achievement at the beginning of my career. I don’t believe it became reality and I am really happy for that. It’s curious because the 1194 final between Chelsea and Manchester United is the first game I remember to have watched. Here I am now, 24 years later, refereeing the same clubs in the FA Cup final.”

