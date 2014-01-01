Olivier Giroud better than Pele? This video may convince you

Olivier Giroud is a polarizing figure amongst Arsenal fans. On one hand, he’s extremely enigmatic and streaky, while on the other he has scored some beautiful and timely goals for club an country.



Some enterprising YouTube genius decided to put together a highlight reel of the Frenchman to show his grandchildren so they think he was better than Pele.



The video is hilarious, and features top-quality production value, equal to the majesty of some of his goals. After watching it, you may even be convinced that Giroud is better than the man who “scored 1,000 goals”.

