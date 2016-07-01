After the derby of Athens lost 3-2 with AEK, Olympiacos have fired their coach Besnik Hasi. In his place, Greek club has named Takis Lemonis. The new coach will not have very much time to prepare his team for their first match under his guidance, as they face a very difficult Champions League encounter against Juventus on Wednesday.

The Scudetto champions will enter the match with proper caution, knowing how difficult a team in transition can be to play against. In times of desperation, sometimes an extra capacity of energy and competitiveness can propel a team to overperform. Allegri and Juve will need be weary to play an intelligent match that can carry them to three points without taking too many risks.