Olympic Committee president reveals pick for Scudetto and talks Roma-Liverpool
28 April at 12:00Giovanni Malagò. president of the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) gave his thoughts on Radio Deejay about the Scudetto race as well as the challenge Roma face in the Champions League
"Who wins the Scudetto? I think Napoli will win it. Can Roma come back from 5-2 down against Liverpool in the Champions League? It's very complicated, but everything can be done.
In the sport it happens that there are players who are less strong but who are able to adapt to the type of play of the other team, certainly at least this has been seen in the first leg, that kind of game is very complicated."
Malago also spoke on the violence which occurred before the first leg, saying "What happened at Liverpool should never happen again. Never, certain facts discredit the club, the team and the image of all football. I'm really very angry…even worse: there are strong concerns about the return match.”
Roma are amping up security ahead of the return leg. Kickoff is set for Wednesday at 20:45.
