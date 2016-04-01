Andreas Perreira believes he is ready to take Old Trafford by storm next season. The 21-year-old Brazilian has been out on-loan at Spanish side Granada this year and in an interview with

Manchester United play-makerbelieves he is ready to take Old Trafford by storm next season. The 21-year-old Brazilian has been out on-loan at Spanish side Granada this year and in an interview with The Guardian , the youngster claims he’s ready to show the Premier League what he’s capable of.

He explained to the journal that; “When I came, I told myself: it’s not Manchester United. It’s a good club, a good league, but not the best in the world. At PSV we were always attacking and at United we always wanted the ball, then I came here and we’re defending. It’s hard to adapt, but it is good for me: I learnt a lot. I couldn’t defend at all. Now I’m a lot better.”



He continued by stating that; “It’s a mental process and I would never have had this in Manchester. I know what it is now to have difficult games in a relegation team. I know what it is to have pressure for 80 minutes and then maybe in one counterattack need to score. Normally, it is the other way around at United. I would love to go back and play at Old Trafford, but if they say: ‘Andreas, we would like to loan you out again,’ or ‘we don’t want you any more,’ I don’t know what I am going to do. But the focus now is Granada.”