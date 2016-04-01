On-loan Manchester United youngster claims he's ready to return to Old Trafford next season
13 March at 14:04
Manchester United play-maker Andreas Perreira believes he is ready to take Old Trafford by storm next season. The 21-year-old Brazilian has been out on-loan at Spanish side Granada this year and in an interview with The Guardian, the youngster claims he’s ready to show the Premier League what he’s capable of.
He explained to the journal that; “When I came, I told myself: it’s not Manchester United. It’s a good club, a good league, but not the best in the world. At PSV we were always attacking and at United we always wanted the ball, then I came here and we’re defending. It’s hard to adapt, but it is good for me: I learnt a lot. I couldn’t defend at all. Now I’m a lot better.”
He continued by stating that; “It’s a mental process and I would never have had this in Manchester. I know what it is now to have difficult games in a relegation team. I know what it is to have pressure for 80 minutes and then maybe in one counterattack need to score. Normally, it is the other way around at United. I would love to go back and play at Old Trafford, but if they say: ‘Andreas, we would like to loan you out again,’ or ‘we don’t want you any more,’ I don’t know what I am going to do. But the focus now is Granada.”
