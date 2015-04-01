What does the future hold for Federico Bernardeschi? Persistent probing from Juventus and Inter, with clubs also interested abroad, the Fiorentina number 10 will be one of the most sought after, and talked about players, in the summer market. With his contract due to expire in 2019, the company and the entourage of the Viola striker have been handling the renewal for quite a while but without coming to an agreement. Bernardeschi, the author of 14 goals and 5 assists in all competitions, calls for a renewal on a similar level to Insigne, a symbol of Napoli with Sarri, with a salary of 4.5 million EUR.

WORDS OF PRESIDENT - Fiorentina's executive president, Mario Cognigni, spoke of the Viola product in the margins of a dinner event last night at Otel between a delegation of players and executives, ACCVC and other Viola members, "We can say that he was born with us and we would like him to stay for a long time. Unfortunately, the rules of football nowadays see the clubs often have to succumb to the players' choices. He is our product and we hope that he will accept our proposal for renewal with open arms and that he is convinced." The hope to keep him remains, but Bernardeschi’s future still seems far from Florence.