The teams are almost ready, adjustments have been made and we now await the green-light for the start of the 2017-18 Serie A season. Champions Juventus are in pole-position of cours but coach Massimo Allegri will have to keep an eye out in his rear view mirror for the likes of Napoli, Roma and Milan.



The back of the grid is sure to contain new boys, Hellas Verona. Spal and Benevento but make no mistake, all three will be looking to complete the full course and stay in the top-flight next term.

