One year after an improbable comeback, Barcelona are this time on the losing end...

Roma beat Barcelona tonight at the Olimpico in Rome by a 3-0 score line as Dzeko, De Rossi and Manolas got the goals. Roma had lost the first leg game at the Camp Nou 4-1 but they completely turned this score around tonight as they have now progressed to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions league.



1 YEAR LATER... - Barcelona were the ones who completed an incredible comeback last season as they beat PSG. The Catalan side had lost the opening game 4-0 in Paris as they came back at the Camp Nou and won by a 6-1 score line. It was an improbable yet incredible comeback as Barcelona progressed to the next round. Fast forward one year and this time, Barcelona are on the losing end of an improbable comeback as Roma fought back from 4-1 down to tie things up at 4-4 (as the Roman team progressed on away goals). What a night it has been in Rome as you can view our CM.com player ratings bellow:



Roma: Alisson (6.5), Manolas (8.5), Fazio (7.5), Juan Jesus (7.5), Florenzi (7.5), De Rossi (8), Kolarov (7.5), Nainggolan (7), Strootman (7.5), Dzeko (8.5), Schick (7). Di Francesco (9).



Barcelona: Ter Stegen (6.5), Semedo (4.5), Pique (5), Umtiti (4.5), Jordi Alba (5.5), Sergi Roberto (5), Rakitic (5), Busquets (5.5), Iniesta (4.5), Messi (4.5), Suarez (4). Valverde (4).