Only Messi and Neymar more expensive than Kane
08 January at 19:40The latest rankings of top 100 football players from the CIES Football Observatory has revealed that only Lionel Messi and Neymar are more expensive than Tottenham superstar Harry Kane.
Kane is enjoying another stellar season with Spurs this time around and has found the back of the net 18 times in the Premier League and tops the goalscoring charts aleady. His brace against Wimbledon in the FA Cup yesterday took the Englishman's tally to 26 for the season in all competitions.
As per the CIES Observatory rankings, Neymar is the most expensive player, followed by Messi and Kane. Another Tottenham player in the list happens to be Dele Alli, who is at sixth and Kylian Mbappe and Paulo Dybala are at 4th and 5th respectively.
Belgian superstar duo Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku are at 7th and 8th, while Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann is at 9th. Whereas, Paul Pogba is tenth in the list.
Kaustubh Pandey
