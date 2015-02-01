Only one group of people knew how good Salah would be at Liverpool

No matter how high people were on Mohamed Salah coming into his debut season with Liverpool, no one foresaw just how dominant he has proven to be.



Some eyebrows were raised when Liverpool splashed 30 million euros on the Egyptian considering his forgettable stint with Chelsea in the past. However, it was clear that he had evolved as a player since his days at Stamford Bridge. No one knew that more than Roma supporters.



In a record setting season for Edin Dzeko, the Bosnian striker deposited a remarkable 39 goals in 51 matches across all competitions, and added 15 assists. Deservedly, he received endless accolades as a result. However, lost in all the attention paid to Dzeko was the consistency of Salah, who deposited 19 goals and also added 15 assists.



Now, as he stars at Anfield – tallying 28 goals and 9 assists – the whole world has taken notice of Salah’s quality. Meanwhile, in the Eternal City, Dzeko has struggled mightily without Salah – scoring just 13 goals across all competitions.



Just like this past summer, Roma fans know, more than anyone else, how important the forward is.

