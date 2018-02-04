Oops...Messi did it again: Equals unwanted record

Lionel Messi might be an expert when it comes to putting the ball in the net but the Barcelona superstar is also prolific when it comes to near misses.



Having set up Luis Suarez's opener in Saturday's 2-0 win at Eibar with a sumptuous pass, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner rattled the upright with shot before half-time.



It means Messi has now been denied by post or crossbar in La Liga 14 times this season, equalling a record he set himself in 2011-12.



The Argentina international is without a goal in his past three league outings but still has 20 in 24 top-flight appearances this term.



Messi was not the only one to match a record on Saturday as Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde equalled the mark set by Pep Guardiola at the Catalan club as they extended their unbeaten Liga run on Saturday at Eibar's expense.



Now they gear up to face Chelsea in Champions League play next week.