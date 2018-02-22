Op-Ed: Which Juventus players should Allegri sign for Arsenal?

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri continues to be the subject of persistent rumours linking him with a move to Arsenal, with Arsène Wenger set to leave The Gunners at the end of the season after spending no less than 22 years in charge. Predictably, fans and journalists have already started to speculate about which Bianconeri players are suited to joining Allegri on his English adventure.



So, without further ado, here is who we at Calciomercato.com believe would prove to be valuable additions to the Arsenal squad:



MEDHI BENATIA – Since joining Juve from Bayern Munich in 2016, the Moroccan internationalist has established himself as one of the most consistent central defenders in world football, forming an excellent partnership with Giorgio Chiellini since the departure of Leonardo Bonucci for AC Milan. Indeed, he would also bring some much-needed experience to a naïve Gunners rear-guard.



BLAISE MATUIDI – The Frenchman’s relentlessly energetic performances are, in many respects, tailor made for the Premier League. Head of recruitment Sven Mislintat is surely looking to sign a midfield player who is willing to help his teammates out defensively, as well as make dynamic surges forward. Matuidi would be an ideal signing.



JUAN CUADRADO – Since failing to make an impact at Chelsea under the tutelage of José Mourinho, the former Udinese and Fiorentina man has matured a great deal. His ability to play as a wing-back as well as a wide forward offers Allegri different tactical solutions which would undoubtedly prove useful as he looks to make Arsenal a competitive force once again.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)