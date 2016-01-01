Matthew Klimberg provides his thoughts on the latest Gigi #Donnarumma / #ACMilan controversy, and why the two sides maybe be better breaking up. Follow @KlimbergCalcio for more pic.twitter.com/o3X4CSjmPY — CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) December 12, 2017

Our correspondent based in Milan, Matthew Klimberg (@KlimbergCalcio), summarizes today’s big story, the latest controversy surrounding AC Milan and their teenage goalkeeping sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma, and explains why both sides need to split.You can read about the latest contract dispute here. Matthew believes that, whether or not there is merit to Mino Raiola’s claims, there has been an irreparable erosion of trust between the two sides.Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.Matthew Klimberg