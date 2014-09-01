It’s not been an easy weekend for Milan fans. Despite revamping their squad to the tune of

200 million this summer, the Rossoneri found themselves on the receiving end of a 4-1 shellacking at the weekend, being humbled by Lazio.

A particular problem has been Milan’s defence, with new signing and captain Leonardo Bonucci looking very poor at the Stadio Olimpico, prompting a frankly exaggerated set of negative appraisals about the Italy star on social media.

Yet we think this is wrong: with Musacchio, Romagnoli and Donnarumma, the Rossoneri will have one of the best defenses in Europe, and Bonucci will certainly get back to the levels that had some touting him as the best CB around, period. He will be helped by his gradual return to shape, and by playing regularly in a three-at-the-back system.

It is still Juventus who are the losers here: they will miss his leadership, as Chiellini is often injured, Barzagli is tired and Benatia is not the defender he used to be.



Rugani needs to emerge to become a consistent defender. Benedikt Howedes is a question mark. There has to be reason that he has only one cap, and only earned a move to a big club on the edge of 30, and not for a big sum either.