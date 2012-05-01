“I think that the squad is ever better than last year’s, we’ve injected more quality into it”.

Giuseppe Marotta’s comments seemed rather promising for Bianconeri fans, who were worried about the departure of Leonardo Bonucci.

After last night’s 3-0 loss, however, we have some doubts. It’s not so much about losing to Barca - which can happen, as it was the same defeat the Bianconeri inflicted on them a few months ago - but the start of Juve’s season as a whole.

Is there really more quality? That would mean claiming that Mattia De Sciglio is better than Dani Alves, or even that Benedikt Howedes is better than Bonucci.

Even in midfield, Juventus are gambling on an interesting prospect in Bentancur, and are hoping that Matuidi can inject dynamism into the midfield, but neither can be said to be adding quality to the Bianconeri’s midfield, which still needs a regista-style player.

We partly agree with Marotta in attack, where Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa are very interesting players. The former lacks experience, however, while the latter hasn’t “understood our football”, or so Allegri said after the 3-0 win over Chievo at the weekend.

Let’s not forget, no alternative/ sub for Gonzalo Higuain has been signed, despite the fact that Patrik Schick and Keita Balde were in Juve’s sights. Remember, the Argentine has majorly struggled to have an impact in Europe.

If you add that the historic bloc of Buffon, Barzagli, Chiellini, Lichtsteiner and Marchisio are all a year older, and rather injury-prone. It will be up to Allegri to come up with something, as he has the last two seasons.



Gianluca Minchiotti