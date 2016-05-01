Who in the world wouldn’t want to play with Lionel Messi? Paulo Dybala, it turns out.

Juventus fans may no longer have to worry about their star player leaving for Barcelona, not since he said in a press conference last night that it was “hard to play with Messi”.

The two had already done as much with Argentina, the Seleccion drawing twice to keep its qualification prospects uncertain. Too much seems to go through the Atomic Flea, or maybe it's just the fact that having two roaming players simply doesn't work.

​Dybala’s objective, then, is very similar to Neymar’s: to become the best player he can be away from Messi, and to try to sidle up as closely as possible to both the atomic flea and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Dybala, who ran Chievo’s defence ragged on Saturday and scored a sensational goal, is considered one of the best players in Serie A, and has been chased by Real before, too.

Marco Demicheli