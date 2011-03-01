Opinion: Not winning Champions League would be failure for Neymar's PSG

SHOW GALLERY

Paris Saint-Germain latest’s acquisitions, Neymar and Kylian M’Bappe, have taken the French side to the next level.



Having long been one of the few cities in continental Europe not interested in football, Paris may not even be France’s football capital, and PSG may not even be the most popular team in their own city.



But these latest acquisitions are a statement of intent, that’s for sure: by splurging over 402 million on two of the world’s best young players, the Parisians are acting like an elite franchise.

With Thiago Silva and Marquinhos in defence, Marco Verratti, Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler and Edinson Cavani, this team now has no excuses.



And therein lies the problem: the Ligue 1 side has no more excuses, and essentially needs to win the Champions League – a trophy that has always escaped them – in order to justify its ambitions.



The last few years have not been very positive in Europe, PSG’s recent 6-1 collapse overturning the 4-0 result from the home leg, one that had brought a lot of enthusiasm to the capital.



Forget FFP for a second: with all this money down on the table, PSG are going all-in. Failure is not an option.



Antonio Martines