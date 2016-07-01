Opinion: where would Pinchi fit in at Liverpool?
12 February at 17:15
According to the latest reports from The Sun newspaper in Britain, Premier League giants Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign 22-year-old winger Pinchi from Deportivo de La Coruña.
While it may be somewhat premature to say the transfer has actually been completed, there is certainly a good chance the Spaniard will be playing his football at Anfield next season. So, where would he fit into Jürgen Klopp’s plans?
Despite the phenomenal form of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané this season, some LFC fans are concerned by the perceived lack of depth they have in attack. Not only would Pinchi offer them that; he would also provide greater tactical flexibility which may allow Klopp to revert to the 4-2-3-1 system he used to such great effect during his time at Borussia Dortmund.
Indeed, should Pinchi manage to secure a starting berth on Merseyside, there is a chance we could see Mané deployed through the middle and Firmino drop back into the number 10 position in which he rose to fame at Hoffenheim. There is no doubt he would be a smart signing for Liverpool, given the fact he possesses so many of the key attributes Klopp tends to look for in a player.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
