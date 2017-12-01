Bayern Munich lock horns with Borussia Dortmund tonight and we've compared Thomas Muller with Christian Pulisic before the DFB-Pokal clash... pic.twitter.com/IidPtc5W36 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 20, 2017

According to Opta and WhoScored.com, Borussia Dortmund worldbeater Christian Pulisic tops rival Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müeller in several key categories. The American prodigy will lock horns with the fifth-highest scoring World Cup player of all time as the two teams meet in the DFB Pokal tonight.