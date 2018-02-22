Orsato: referee of Inter-Juve had to call police after receiving threats
01 May at 14:45Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport believe that Daniele Orsato had to call the police after he threats from the fans following his involvement in the Serie A game involving Inter Milan and Juventus.
Orsato was the referee during Inter's all-important Serie A clash against Juventus this past week and was at the centre of controversy as the game threatened to blow over multiple times during the course of the ninety minutes. The Old Lady picked up a 3-2 win after a Milan Skriniar own goal and a Gonzalo Higuain header sealed all three points in a very important win with the Scudetto at stake.
Reports from Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport say that Orsato was forced to call the police after fans had threatened him following the game involving the nerazzurri and the Old Lady.
It is said that a group of people went around the referee's house, threatening the Italian after he made a series of controversial decisions during the game at the Allianz Arena.
Apart from just calling the police, Orsato had to unplug his phone to make sure that he didn't receive threats from the phone.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
