Orsato ruined the game: Italian papers hit out at referee of Inter-Juve

SHOW GALLERY

Inter fans are literally made at Daniele Orsato, the referee of yesterday’s Inter-Juventus. Orsato showed Matias Vecino a straight red card in the 15th minute of the first half after a VAR review. The Uruguay International had been shown a yellow card for a tough foul and Mandzukic but Orsato changed his decision after a VAR check.



Although some football personalities like Massimo Ambrosini claim Vecino deserved to be sent off, the majority of Italian newspapers write that a yellow card would be enough to punish Vecino’s foul.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Orsato “didn’t use common sense, just like Michael Oliver in Real Madrid-Juve.”



“That was his worse mistake”, La Gazzetta writes. “After that he could not manage to maintain control of the game.”



Il Corriere dello Sport rates Orsato 3/10 and writes that the Italian referee “changed the game with his decisions.”



As per Tuttosport, Pjanic should have been sent off twice and the Turin-based paper ranks the referee 5/10.

