Orsolini is inching closer to Juve. Napoli also made a strong attempt to get him

Riccardo Orsolini has been very impressive so far this season for Ascoli in the Italian Serie B as he has attracted the interest of manay big clubs including Juventus,Milan,Inter and Napoli. Milan general manager Adriano Galliani was close to finalizing a deal for Orsolini but the deal was eventually vetoed by the Chinese group.



It now seems like it will be Juventus who will be getting him as they are inches away from Orsolini. A s Gianluca Di Marzio reported, the youngster was wanted by many teams and Napoli are very upset that they did not get him . It seems like De Laurentiis' club really made a strong attempt to get him but in the end they considered his price tag to be a bit too high for their liking.



Orsolini is now set to join Allegri's club who are currently first in the Serie A, as they are looking to win a 6th straight league title.



