Henrikh Mkhitaryan has refused to move to Arsenal

The Armenian international was shoehorned into negotiations for Alexis Sanchez, who looks like he is headed to Old Trafford after the Red Devils outbid Manchester City.

According to El Mercurio, the 28-year-old, who has struggled to get much playing time this season, didn’t want to play for the Gunners.

The former Borussia Dortmund player hasn’t adapted to the bruising style of the Premier League this season, after showing some good form in the last campaign.

Inter are also interested in the attacking midfielder, who can play behind the strikers or on the wing. Agent Mino Raiola was reported to want his client to play for another team, and was interested in seeing the Armenian international playing for the Nerazzurri.

One can understand what Mkhitaryan is thinking, seeing as the Gunners have failed to compete for major silverware (the Premier League, the Champions League) over most of the last decade.