Out of favor Juve midfielder begins search for new club

In the Allegri era at Juventus, the law within the locker room has always been the same for everyone; play only those who are well, from every point of view. It may be unpopular among fans and pundits, but the manager has strictly enforced it, especially this season.



Early on, Gonzalo Higuain fell victim to it. Last night Paulo Dybala did, as he rode the bench for the majority of their draw with Inter Milan. But no one has felt its wrath more than oft-injured Claudio Marchisio.



The former national team midfielder now finds himself fifth on the Bianconeri depth chart, and searching for a way up the seemingly insurmountable mountain that lies between him and starting. As a result, his future at Allianz Stadium is in grave doubt.



Having fallen behind Pogba last, Marchisio seemed destined for the starting role. But, after a serious injury in April of 2016, that’s all changed. Last night’s decision from Allegri to use Rodrigo Bentancur as a sub all but solidified Marchisio’s exit from Torino.