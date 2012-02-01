Out of favour AC Milan midfielder set for stay despite late interest from Turkey
01 September at 17:35Out of favour AC Milan defender José Sosa is set to stay at AC Milan despite a late interest of Trabzonspor. The Turkish summer transfer campaign ends at midnight, which means the club has still a few hours left to complete the signing of the former Napoli and Bayern Munich flop.
According to a report of Sky Sport, however, the Argentinean midfielder does not want to accept the offer coming from Turkey and is determined to stay at the San Siro and battle it out to get a player in the rossoneri starting XI.
AC Milan would be open to sell Sosa as the player is not part of Vincenzo Montella’s plan, which means they would not need any replacement for the Argentinean.
The 32-year-old joined the rossoneri on a permanent € 7 million deal in summer 2016. The Argentinean could only manage three assists in 19 appearances with the diavoli.
