Out of favour Inter star undecided on future amid Galatasaray links
21 February at 18:45
Inter full-back Davide Santon is still very much undecided on where his future lies, with rumours continuing to link him with a move away from his boyhood club.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, there are two clubs which have shown an interest in luring him away from San Siro: Real Betis and Galatasaray. However, it remains to be seen whether either of them will come forward with a concrete proposal over the next few months.
The Turkish giants will probably need a new left-back come the end of the season, given the fact Yuto Nagatomo and his agent have already indicated that the Japanese international will return to the Nerazzurri when his loan deal expires.
However, seeing as Santon is a product of Inter’s youth academy, it could be beneficial to keep him at the club as he can be registered as a home-grown player – a valuable commodity in the modern game.
(La Gazzetta dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
