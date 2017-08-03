Out of favour Real Madrid star offered to Juventus
04 August at 10:44Juventus are looking for some midfield reinforcement and have been in talks with Psg and Sevilla for the signings of Blaise Matuidi and Steven N’Zonzi.
Both French stars are on the Old Lady’s summer shopping list just like Nemanja Matic and Emre Can. The Bosnia International, however, has just joined Manchester United whilst Liverpool are not open to sell Can in the summer even if the player is reluctant to sign a contract extension.
In a way, we can say Real Madrid have been trying to ‘help’ Juventus to get the midfield reinforcement they are looking at.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Real Madrid have offered Mateo Kovacic to Juventus. The Croat is available on loan with a € 25 million buy-back clause.
Juventus like Kovacic but they have taken time because the Croat is not their summer priority as Max Allegri wants a new midfielder with strong physical skills. The Old Lady, however, have yet not rejected the chance to sign the former Inter star.
