Over the years Sergio Ramos' decisive goals have allowed Real to make over 100 million euros

Sergio Ramos is one of the best defender's in the world and of his generation but he has also scored many huge goals for Real Madrid in crucial games.



As CalciatoriBrutti wrote, he currently makes 10 million euros per season but this is a bargain for Real Madrid if you take into account how much his goals allowed the club to eventually make.



Ramos arrived at Real Madrid back in 2005 and is now a fan favorite in Madrid. Spanish paper AS have revealed an interesting stat: Real Madrid concede less goals when Ramos is not on the pitch (this season). During this campaign, Ramos has played 1422 minutes for his club as Real conceded a goal every 68 minutes. When he wasn't on the pitch (728 minutes), Real Madrid only conceded a goal every 185 minutes. Even so , this season Sergio Ramos currently has a better goal per game ratio than Karim Benzema, which shows you how crucial he can be.



Let's take a closer look at Ramos' important goals for the clubs:



Back in 2013-14, Sergio Ramos came up huge as he scored the equalizing goal in the 93rd minute against Atletico Madrid in the Uefa Champions league final as Real then went on to win in overtime.



Ramos then also scored against San Lorenzo in the 2014 World cup for club (1-0) as Real went on to win. In 2015-2016, Ramos was at it again as he scored Real's only goal in the UCL finals against Atletico (1-1) as he then also scored during the PK session. Real went on to win a second UCL title in 3 years against their city rivals as Ramos was decisive in both games.



During the UEFA supercup in 2016, Ramos yet again scored a last second tying goal (making it 2-2 against Sevilla) as Real then went on to win.



During this year's UCL, he scored another crucial goal against Napoli in the first knock-out round and he was at it again in la Liga when he scored a huge last-second goal against Barcelona (1-1 at the Camp Nou) which allows Real Madrid to still be ahead in La Liga's standings.



Sergio Ramos is a real talisman for Real Madrid and he has allowed them to gain upwards of 100 million euros over the past 4-5 seasons because of his timely goals. He pretty much allowed Real to pay Bale on his own....