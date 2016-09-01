Overmars hopes Denmark hit-man on Man City and Napoli sights will stay at Ajax ‘for a long time’

Ajax director of sport Marc Overmars has released an interview with Sky Sport to talk about the future of Kasper Dolberg who is one of Europe’s most promising strikers alongside Moussa Dembele and Alexander Isak who are under contract with Celtic and Borussia Dortmund respectively.



Dolberg, 19, has netted 18 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions with the Lancers so far this season and the Danish striker has attracted the interest of some big European clubs out there.



​Both Napoli and Manchester City, in fact, are being linked with a summer swoop for the talented striker who, however, Overmars hopes will stay at the Amsterdam ArenA for very long time.



“He [Dolberg] is a young player and we hope he will further improve”, Overmars said.



“He is an incredible talent and we hope we can enjoy it for very long time.”

Dolberg is contracted with Ajax until 2021. He has one appearance with Denmark national team.

