Paris Saint-Germain have made a decision about their future Coach: they want Thomas Tuchel!

The former Borussia Dortmund Coach has made a name for himself for the excellent quality of his teams’ play, but recently refused Bayern Munich’s offer to take over after Carlo Ancelotti was given the boot.

PSG are not set to retain Unai Emery, who failed to get them past the Champions League Round of 16 twice, and also failed to win Ligue 1 last season, Monaco playing a blinder.

PSG had also been linked to the likes of Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and even former Coach Ancelotti, but according to ESPN’s sources, a decision has come from Qatari Emir

Club president Nasser Al Khelaifi would rather have had Mauricio Pochettino or Max Allegri, while sporting director Antero Henrique is known to like Andre Villas-Boas.



@EdoDalmonte

Al Thani, who likes Tuchel’s attacking football and proficiency in French.