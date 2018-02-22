Speaking after the Reds defeated Manchester City twice in a week to make the Champions League quarter-finals, the former Arsenal man even scored in Liverpool’s surprising 3-0 win at Anfield.

"Whoever we get in the next round it doesn't matter," he said when asked about who Liverpool may get in the draw, which will take place on Friday.

"This is a massive confidence booster for us. To beat City twice is no easy feat," he added.

"We did it twice in a week and we also did it at an earlier stage this season.

"It just shows to us that when we are at the right level we can beat anyone.”

The Ox was also very considerate about Roma, claiming that they weren’t a dud team because of how well they played against Barcelona.

"People might say Roma is the preference but look what they did [knocking out Barcelona], they performed amazingly well.

"It doesn't matter who we get, we have to make sure we are ready for anyone and we can beat anyone.”